L’Inter non va oltre un 2-2 allo stadio Tardini di Parma, i gol di Darmian e Thuram non bastano ai nerazzurri per vincere a causa delle reti nella ripresa di Bernabe e Ondrejka, come si legge nelle pagelle di Parma-Inter 2-2. Di seguito gli highlights dell’incontro:

GOL DARMIAN 0-1:

Darmian pulls the trigger GOAL! Quarter-hour in and Inter alive Parma chasing shadows already, The Nerazzurri are locked in! 💥💥



Video Courtesy : SerieA #SerieA #Parma #Intermilan #MatteoDarmian pic.twitter.com/YFwSizLOSg — STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) April 5, 2025

GOL 0-2 THURAM:

GOL BERNABE 1-2:

He saw the gap and took it, Bernabé left boot did the talking, First goal for Parma, First page of a new chapter 🤩💥



Video Courtesy : SerieA #SerieA #Parma #Inter #AdriánBernabé pic.twitter.com/BqneSZJblV — STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) April 5, 2025

GOL 2-2 ONDREJKA: