HIGHLIGHTS Parma-Inter 2-2: i gol della rimonta gialloblù
Guarda le immagini salienti della gara di San Siro
L’Inter non va oltre un 2-2 allo stadio Tardini di Parma, i gol di Darmian e Thuram non bastano ai nerazzurri per vincere a causa delle reti nella ripresa di Bernabe e Ondrejka, come si legge nelle pagelle di Parma-Inter 2-2. Di seguito gli highlights dell’incontro:
GOL DARMIAN 0-1:
Darmian pulls the trigger GOAL! Quarter-hour in and Inter alive Parma chasing shadows already, The Nerazzurri are locked in! 💥💥— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) April 5, 2025
Video Courtesy : SerieA #SerieA #Parma #Intermilan #MatteoDarmian pic.twitter.com/YFwSizLOSg
GOL 0-2 THURAM:
Molim @SofascoreINT da upise rađe autogol nego ovakav gol Marcusa Thuram#Thuram #Inter pic.twitter.com/BDQLM3eOgt— Luka (Football ⚽️ & F1 🏎️) (@LukaF1Footy) April 5, 2025
GOL BERNABE 1-2:
He saw the gap and took it, Bernabé left boot did the talking, First goal for Parma, First page of a new chapter 🤩💥— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) April 5, 2025
Video Courtesy : SerieA #SerieA #Parma #Inter #AdriánBernabé pic.twitter.com/BqneSZJblV
GOL 2-2 ONDREJKA:
🚩 Live: Parma 2-2 Inter— Football Giants (@FutballGiant) April 5, 2025
⚽️ Goal: Ondrejka (69’)#ParmaInter pic.twitter.com/Af7OwM6y29 https://t.co/zkKeJFuQYe