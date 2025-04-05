5 Aprile 2025

HIGHLIGHTS Parma-Inter 2-2: i gol della rimonta gialloblù

Guarda le immagini salienti della gara di San Siro

L’Inter non va oltre un 2-2 allo stadio Tardini di Parma, i gol di Darmian e Thuram non bastano ai nerazzurri per vincere a causa delle reti nella ripresa di Bernabe e Ondrejka, come si legge nelle pagelle di Parma-Inter 2-2. Di seguito gli highlights dell’incontro:

GOL DARMIAN 0-1:

GOL 0-2 THURAM:

GOL BERNABE 1-2:

GOL 2-2 ONDREJKA:

Federico De Milano

Federico De Milano, classe 1998, si è appassionato al calcio e si è avvicinato all'Inter grazie alle giocate di Adriano, suo primo idolo d'infanzia. Laureato in Comunicazione e iscritto all’Ordine dei Giornalisti dal 2023, scrive su Passione Inter dal 2024 e segue con interesse la cronaca delle partite, delle competizioni nazionali e continentali; interessato anche al calciomercato.