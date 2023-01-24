Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Inter, de Vrij valuta l’addio. L’agente: “Risposta entro febbraio”
MERCATO INTER
VIDEO – Inter, de Vrij valuta l’addio. L’agente: “Risposta entro febbraio”
01:25
Redazione Passione Inter
24 gennaio
Commenta
CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Il centrale olandese andrà in scadenza di contratto a fine stagioneCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO