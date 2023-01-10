Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Lukaku tra infortuni e ritardo di condizione: il prestito è a rischio
MERCATO INTER
VIDEO – Lukaku tra infortuni e ritardo di condizione: il prestito è a rischio
02:14
Redazione Passione Inter
10 gennaio
Commenta
CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Il futuro del centravanti belga è in bilicoCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO