Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Gosens addio? Caccia al ‘nuovo Perisic’: 5 nomi per l’Inter
MERCATO INTER
VIDEO – Gosens addio? Caccia al ‘nuovo Perisic’: 5 nomi per l’Inter
02:24
Redazione Passione Inter
10 ottobre
Commenta
Mercato movimentato sulle fasce per l'InterCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO