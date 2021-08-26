SCAMACCA INTER

VIDEO – Calciomercato Inter, forte tentazione Scamacca ma c’è concorrenza in Serie A

desc img
00:27
Redazione Passione Inter
26 agosto

CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Ultima tentazione nerazzurra per la batteria di attaccantiCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO