MERCATO INTER

VIDEO – Skriniar, l’agente annuncia l’addio: “Inter? Contatti con altri club”

desc img
01:29
Redazione Passione Inter
24 gennaio

CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Il procuratore ha escluso il rinnovo con i nerazzurriCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO