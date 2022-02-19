Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Champions League, l’Inter sorpassa il Milan: il nuovo ranking
RANKING UEFA
VIDEO – Champions League, l’Inter sorpassa il Milan: il nuovo ranking
01:01
Redazione Passione Inter
19 febbraio
Commenta
Ottimo risultato per il club interista che prosegue la crescita europeaCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO