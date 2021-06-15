Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
GazzaNet
Login/Registrazione
Contatti
Advertising
VIDEO – Chi è Denzel Dumfries, nuovo esterno accostato all’Inter
DUMFRIES INTER
VIDEO – Chi è Denzel Dumfries, nuovo esterno accostato all’Inter
00:41
Redazione Passione Inter
15 giugno
Commenta
INTER NEWS - L'esterno olandese ha segnato nell'ultima partita di EURO 2020CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO