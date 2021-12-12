ETO'O FEDERCALCIO CAMERUN

VIDEO – UFFICIALE: Eto’o diventa presidente della Federcalcio camerunese

Redazione Passione Inter
12 dicembre

INTER NEWS - L'ex nerazzurro è stato nominato nuovo presidente della Federcalcio del Camerun CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO