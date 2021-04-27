Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
PUBBLICITÀ
GazzaNet
Login/Registrazione
Contatti
Advertising
VIDEO – Eto’o e il gesto nobile per aiutare il Camerun durante la pandemia
eto'o ambulanze
VIDEO – Eto’o e il gesto nobile per aiutare il Camerun durante la pandemia
00:28
Redazione Passione Inter
27 aprile
Commenta
Il bel gesto dell'ex Inter.
CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO