VIDEO – Mercato Inter, Gosens non convince ancora: possibile scenario a sorpresa
VIDEO – Mercato Inter, Gosens non convince ancora: possibile scenario a sorpresa
00:56
Redazione Passione Inter
26 settembre
Commenta
CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Gosens continua a non convincere Inzaghi: possibile l'Inter decida di cederlo a gennaio?CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO