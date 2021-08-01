Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Non solo Nandez: l’Inter aspetta anche Dumfries
Dumfries Inter
VIDEO – Non solo Nandez: l’Inter aspetta anche Dumfries
00:39
Redazione Passione Inter
1 agosto
Commenta
L'olandese fa pressione al PSV per essere cedutoCLICCA L'IMMAGINE QUI SOTTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO