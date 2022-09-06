Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Inter, Dzeko e quel conto aperto con il Bayern Monaco da più di 13 anni
DZEKO INTER BAYERN MONACO
VIDEO – Inter, Dzeko e quel conto aperto con il Bayern Monaco da più di 13 anni
01:01
Redazione Passione Inter
6 settembre
Commenta
INTER NEWS - In vista di Inter-Bayern Monaco, partita d'esordio in Champions League, l'Inter si affida ad Edin DzekoCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO