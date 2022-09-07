Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Inter-Bayern Monaco, Handanovic o Onana in porta? Le ultime
INTER NEWS
VIDEO – Inter-Bayern Monaco, Handanovic o Onana in porta? Le ultime
00:45
Redazione Passione Inter
7 settembre
Commenta
INTER NEWS - André Onana o Samir Handanovic: chi scenderà in campo in Champions League per Inter-Bayern Monaco?CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO