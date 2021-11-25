Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Quanto ha incassato finora l’Inter dalla Champions League?
INTER NEWS
VIDEO – Quanto ha incassato finora l’Inter dalla Champions League?
01:10
Redazione Passione Inter
25 novembre
Commenta
Numeri importanti per le casse nerazzurreCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO