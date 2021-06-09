INTER NANDEZ

VIDEO – Calciomercato, mossa a sorpresa dell’Inter: Nandez ad un passo!

desc img
01:07
Redazione Passione Inter
9 giugno

CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Il centrocampista uruguagio potrebbe essere un gran bel colpo in questa sessione di mercato. CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO