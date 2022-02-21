Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Perché Inzaghi ha ragione sul momento in attacco dell’Inter
INTER SASSUOLO INZAGHI
VIDEO – Perché Inzaghi ha ragione sul momento in attacco dell’Inter
01:33
Redazione Passione Inter
21 febbraio
Commenta
INTER NEWS - Le parole del mister nel post-partita fanno riflettere CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO