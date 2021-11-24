Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO – Inter-Shakhtar, le probabili formazioni: Inzaghi non ha dubbi
INTER SHAKHTAR PROBABILI FORMAZIONI
00:57
Redazione Passione Inter
24 novembre
Commenta
INTER NEWS - Il tecnico nerazzurro sceglie i titolari per il match di stasera (ore 18.45)CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO