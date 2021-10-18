Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO – Vernydub (all. Sherrif): “Scopriremo il tallone d’Achille dell’Inter”
Redazione Passione Inter
18 ottobre
INTER NEWS - Le parole del tecnico dello Sheriff, prossimo avversario dell'Inter in Champions LeagueCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO