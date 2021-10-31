INTER UDINESE

VIDEO – “Correa da URLO! Mi sbilancio pesantemente” Inter-Udinese 2-0: pagelle e commento

desc img
11:45
Redazione Passione Inter
31 ottobre

INTER NEWS - Tutti i voti dei giocatori nerazzurri in campo in Inter-Udinese 2-0CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO