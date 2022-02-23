INZAGHI MODULO INTER

VIDEO – Inzaghi potrebbe azzardare la mossa del tridente in attacco?

desc img
00:49
Redazione Passione Inter
23 febbraio

INTER NEWS - Inzaghi pensa a Dzeko, Sanchez e Lautaro tutti insieme?CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO