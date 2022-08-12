LAUTARO MERCATO INTER

VIDEO – Mercato Inter, retroscena Lautaro: dice no a due big spagnole

desc img
00:38
Redazione Passione Inter
12 agosto

CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Lautaro ha rifiutato due proposte di mercato: vuole lo Scudetto con l'InterCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO