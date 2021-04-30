Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
INTER NEWS
VIDEO – “You are welcome”: i tifosi omaggiano Lukaku. Nuovo murale a San Siro
Lukaku Inter
VIDEO – "You are welcome": i tifosi omaggiano Lukaku. Nuovo murale a San Siro
Raffaele Digirolamo
30 aprile
Il belga sempre più nel cuore dei tifosi
CLICCA L'IMMAGINE QUI SOTTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO