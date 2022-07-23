MERCATO INTER

VIDEO – Mercato Inter – Dumfries in bilico, “duello” Gosens-Darmian: il punto sulle fasce

desc img
01:26
Redazione Passione Inter
23 luglio

CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Il futuro di Denzel Dumfries all'Inter è in bilicoCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO