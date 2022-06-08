Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO – Mercato Inter, la risposta del Chelsea al prestito di Lukaku
MERCATO INTER
01:13
Redazione Passione Inter
8 giugno
CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Per il club nerazzurro rimane difficile accontentare le richieste da LondraCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO