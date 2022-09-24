CALCIOMERCATO INTER

VIDEO – Mercato Inter, rivoluzione a sinistra? Idee Predaza e Mazzocchi: ma Gosens?

02:48
Redazione Passione Inter
24 settembre

CALCIOMERCATO INTER - L'Inter pensa al mercato di gennaio: possibile rivoluzione a sinistra tra Gosens e le idee Pedraza e MazzocchiCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO