Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Paratici su Conte: “In estate era emotivamente coinvolto con l’Inter”
PARATICI CONTE TOTTENHAM
VIDEO – Paratici su Conte: “In estate era emotivamente coinvolto con l’Inter”
Redazione Passione Inter
3 novembre
Commenta
INTER NEWS - Le parole del ds Paratici sul neo allenatore del TottenhamCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO