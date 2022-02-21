BROZOVIC RINNOVO ANNUNCIO INTER

VIDEO – Brozovic oggi firma con l’Inter! Ma per l’annuncio ci vorrà ancora tempo

desc img
00:33
Redazione Passione Inter
21 febbraio

CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Tutti i dettagli sul nuovo contratto del croato CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO