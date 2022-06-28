Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Il Chelsea interessato a Skriniar, La Gazzetta: “Lui ha fatto la sua scelta”
SKRINIAR CHELSEA PSG
VIDEO – Il Chelsea interessato a Skriniar, La Gazzetta: “Lui ha fatto la sua scelta”
00:37
Redazione Passione Inter
28 giugno
Commenta
CALCIOMERCATO INTER - Il Chelsea è interessato a Milan Skriniar e ha chiesto informazioni all'Inter: intanto il PSG prova a chiudereCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO