Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – PIF-Inter, La Gazzetta dello Sport categorica: “Non aderente alla realtà”
SUNING INTER PIF
VIDEO – PIF-Inter, La Gazzetta dello Sport categorica: “Non aderente alla realtà”
00:58
Redazione Passione Inter
30 novembre
Commenta
INTER NEWS - La verità sull'affare tra Suning e PIF per la cessione dell'Inter CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO