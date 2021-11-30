SUNING INTER PIF

VIDEO – PIF-Inter, La Gazzetta dello Sport categorica: “Non aderente alla realtà”

desc img
00:58
Redazione Passione Inter
30 novembre

INTER NEWS - La verità sull'affare tra Suning e PIF per la cessione dell'Inter CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO