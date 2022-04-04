Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO – I Top&Flop di Juventus-Inter: difesa solidissima, attaccanti spenti
JUVE INTER
Redazione Passione Inter
4 aprile
INTER NEWS - Nerazzurri molto attenti nella fase difensiva che neutralizza il possesso bianconeroCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO