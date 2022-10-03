Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO – Trevisani senza mezzi termini: “Inter, la squadra è rotta e Handanovic non para più”
TREVISANI INTER
01:11
Redazione Passione Inter
3 ottobre
INTER NEWS - Il noto telecronista ci va giù duro