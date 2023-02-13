Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Due nomi in pole position per sostituire Dumfries
INTER NEWS
VIDEO – Due nomi in pole position per sostituire Dumfries
01:21
Redazione Passione Inter
13 febbraio
Commenta
Niente Mazraoui, l'Inter valuta altri profili per la fascia destraCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO