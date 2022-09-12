Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Handanovic titolare in Champions? Ma Inzaghi pensa alla staffetta…
INTER NEWS
VIDEO – Handanovic titolare in Champions? Ma Inzaghi pensa alla staffetta…
00:46
Redazione Passione Inter
12 settembre
Commenta
Il tecnico è soddisfatto del rendimento di entrambi i portieriCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO