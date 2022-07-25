Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Inter al bivio per la difesa: investimento importante o low cost?
MERCATO INTER
VIDEO – Inter al bivio per la difesa: investimento importante o low cost?
00:55
Redazione Passione Inter
25 luglio
Commenta
Due vie percorribili per i nerazzurriCLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO