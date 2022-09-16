Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Inter, perché Asllani ha giocato così poco: il motivo
Asllani Inter
VIDEO – Inter, perché Asllani ha giocato così poco: il motivo
02:20
Martina Napolano
16 settembre
Commenta
INTER NEWS - Tra Serie A e Champions League, Asllani ha accumulato appena 30 minuti in campo con l'Inter: perché?CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO