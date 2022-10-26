Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Inter, 4 anni di presidenza Zhang: sarà l’ultimo insieme?
INTER NEWS
VIDEO – Inter, 4 anni di presidenza Zhang: sarà l’ultimo insieme?
01:22
Redazione Passione Inter
26 ottobre
Commenta
Il presidente nerazzurro si insidiava il 26 ottobre 2018CLICCA L'IMMAGINE IN ALTO PER VEDERE IL VIDEO