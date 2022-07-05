Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
INTER NEWS
Biglietti Inter
Pagelle Inter
Social Inter
Inter Femminile
Inter Primavera
Esclusive
Storia Inter
CALCIOMERCATO INTER
ANALISI
MAGLIA INTER
PODCAST
VIDEO
COMMUNITY
MONDO CALCIO
Fantacalcio
Off Topic
REDAZIONE
Scrivi per noi
CONTATTI e PUBBLICITÀ
VIDEO – Zhang dal metaverso: “Obiettivo dell’Inter? Faccio una promessa”
INTERVISTA ZHANG
VIDEO – Zhang dal metaverso: “Obiettivo dell’Inter? Faccio una promessa”
01:06
Redazione Passione Inter
5 luglio
Commenta
INTER NEWS - Il presidente nerazzurro chiarisce le prospettive sportive del club