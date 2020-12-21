“Closer by magic”, l’Inter presenta la sua nuova canzone di Natale: il testo completo

Da qualche ora è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming musicale “Closer by magic”, la colonna sonora dell’ Inter Christmas Tale, il film di Natale che racconta come la passione interista possa trasformarsi in autentica magia, per rendere speciali anche queste feste e superare qualsiasi distanza.

La musica, prodotta da Inter Media House in collaborazione con Alkemy, è stata composta e prodotta da Jackleg studio e cantata in esclusiva da Meezy, giovane artista italiana che quest’anno si è distinta per essere arrivata alla fase Bootcamp del noto talent show X Factor.

All’interno della playlist nerazzurra Inter Xmas 2020 sull’account Spotify ufficiale del Club, si può già trovare la canzone insieme al meglio del progetto Inter Podcast. La colonna sonora migliore per le prossime feste e per condividere la magia del Natale nerazzurro: be part of the magic!

Ecco il test completo:

Christmas is coming back again

you can feel the magic all around

you don’t have to be alone

we can be together if you want

The snow is falling from the sky

and you know the reason why

my brother just be ready now

once again its christmas time

And I I’m ready for this moment

and I I won’t leave you alone now

We’re so close now, yay

We’re so close now, yay

We’re so close now, yay

Dreams of winter:

Of you and me. Together.

It feels so cold outside,

but our house is so warm, yes

let’s share this wonder now

Here and forever I declare

That I I’m ready for this moment

and I I won’t leave you alone now

That I I’m ready for this moment

and I I won’t leave you alone now

We’re so close now, yay

We’re so close now, yay

We’re so close now, yay

