23 Maggio 2025
Highlights Como-Inter 0-2: gol De Vrij e Correa
Guarda le immagini salienti della gara
Como-Inter finisce 0-2, ma ai nerazzurri non basta per conquistare lo Scudetto, che va al Napoli. Allo Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, nella 38a giornata di Serie A, i nerazzurri vincono con le reti, una per tempo, di De Vrij e Correa.
Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Como-Inter:
GOL 1-0 DE VRIJ
Stefan de Vrij heads Inter Milan ahead vs Como on the final day, putting them in front of Napoli in the title race! 🔵⚫️🏆— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 23, 2025
Video Courtesy : Serie A#SerieA #StefanDeVrij #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/0NiSJwVgs4
GOL 2-0 CORREA
Joaquín Correa doubles Inter’s lead with a clinical finish after a fast break, seesaw title race on final day! 🔵⚫🔥— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 23, 2025
Video Courtesy : Serie A#SerieA #joaquincorrea #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/3uStCxG2cI