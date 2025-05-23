23 Maggio 2025

Highlights Como-Inter 0-2: gol De Vrij e Correa

Guarda le immagini salienti della gara

Como-Inter finisce 0-2, ma ai nerazzurri non basta per conquistare lo Scudetto, che va al Napoli. Allo Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, nella 38a giornata di Serie A, i nerazzurri vincono con le reti, una per tempo, di De Vrij e Correa.

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Como-Inter:

GOL 1-0 DE VRIJ

GOL 2-0 CORREA

