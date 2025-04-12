12 Aprile 2025
Highlights Inter-Cagliari 3-1: Arnautovic gol e assist
Guarda le immagini salienti della gara
Inter-Cagliari finisce 3-1, con i nerazzurri che trionfano a San Siro nella 32a giornata di Serie A. Decidono i gol di Arnautovic e Lautaro Martinez, nel primo tempo, con Bisseck che chiude la gara nella ripresa dopo il gol di Piccoli.
Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Cagliari.
GOL 1-0 ARNAUTOVIC
