12 Aprile 2025

Highlights Inter-Cagliari 3-1: Arnautovic gol e assist

Guarda le immagini salienti della gara

Il gol di Bisseck in Inter-Cagliari

Highlights Inter-Cagliari 3-1: gol Arnautovic, Lautaro e Bisseck

Inter-Cagliari finisce 3-1, con i nerazzurri che trionfano a San Siro nella 32a giornata di Serie A. Decidono i gol di Arnautovic e Lautaro Martinez, nel primo tempo, con Bisseck che chiude la gara nella ripresa dopo il gol di Piccoli.

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Cagliari.

GOL 1-0 ARNAUTOVIC

👉🏻 CONTINUA A LEGGERE
Foto autore

Autore:
Enrico Traini

Enrico Traini scrive su Passione Inter dal 2022. Laureato in Lettere Moderne e Semiotica, scrive di sport da quasi 10 anni, con diverse esperienze su varie testate online. Appassionato di calcio e dei suoi aspetti tattici, tifa Inter fin da piccolissimo, quando girava in casa con la maglia di Ronaldo Il Fenomeno.