27 Ottobre 2024
HIGHLIGHTS Inter-Juventus 4-4: pari rocambolesco e rimpianti
Guarda le immagini salienti della gara di San Siro
Partita rocambolesca a San Siro tra Inter e Juventus. I nerazzurri si fanno rimontare due volte in una partita piena di reti e ribaltamenti di fronte. Alla fine, però, finisce 4-4 e le due squadre si spartiscono la posta in palio, in una Derby d’Italia che lascia qualche rimpianto alla squadra di Inzaghi.
Guarda gli highlights di Inter-Juventus:
GOL 1-0 ZIELINSKI (R)
October 27, 2024
GOL 1-1 VLAHOVIC
October 27, 2024
GOL 1-2 WEAH
October 27, 2024
GOL 2-2 MKHITARYAN
October 27, 2024
GOL 3-2 ZIELINSKI (R)
October 27, 2024
GOL 4-2 DUMFRIES
October 27, 2024
GOL 4-3 YILDIZ
October 27, 2024
GOL 4-4 YILDIZ
