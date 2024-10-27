HIGHLIGHTS Inter-Juventus 4-4: pari rocambolesco e rimpianti

Partita rocambolesca a San Siro tra Inter e Juventus. I nerazzurri si fanno rimontare due volte in una partita piena di reti e ribaltamenti di fronte. Alla fine, però, finisce 4-4 e le due squadre si spartiscono la posta in palio, in una Derby d’Italia che lascia qualche rimpianto alla squadra di Inzaghi.

Guarda gli highlights di Inter-Juventus:

GOL 1-0 ZIELINSKI (R)

GOL 1-1 VLAHOVIC

GOL 1-2 WEAH

GOL 2-2 MKHITARYAN

GOL 3-2 ZIELINSKI (R)

GOL 4-2 DUMFRIES

GOL 4-3 YILDIZ

GOL 4-4 YILDIZ