HIGHLIGHTS Inter-Pisa 6-2: gol e spettacolo a San Siro
Le azioni salienti della vittoria di San Siro
Partita assurda quella di questa sera dell’Inter a San Siro. Sotto di due reti dopo 23 minuti contro il Pisa, complice un pasticcio clamoroso di Sommer in avvio, Chivu ribalta il match con l’ingresso di Dimarco al posto di Luis Henrique al 34′ e riprende in mano la partita con tre reti prima della fine del primo tempo. I nerazzurri poi dilagano nella ripresa fissando il risultato sul 6-2.
Highlights Inter-Pisa 6-2: gol Zielinski, Lautaro, Pio Esposito, Dimarco, Bonny e Mkhitaryan
Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Pisa.
GOL ZIELINSKI
GOL LAUTARO
Well that was quick! 👀— 🔴GoonerBlogg⚪ (@Paapii_xx) January 23, 2026
Inter comeback in 2 minutes! Lautaro Martinez converts his effort.
🇮🇹 Inter 2-2 Pisa pic.twitter.com/sACdmDXJgD
GOL PIO ESPOSITO
Now thats how you make a COMEBACK!!— 🔴GoonerBlogg⚪ (@Paapii_xx) January 23, 2026
Francesco Pio Esposito makes it three. Inter comeback !!!
🇮🇹 Inter 3-2 Pisa pic.twitter.com/rSzeMgdcgX
GOL DIMARCO
Inter are out here reminding fans WHO they are!!
From 2 Nil down to now 4-2. 🫡
It's in the back of the net and Federico Dimarco gets on the scoresheet!
🇮🇹 Inter 4-2 Pisa pic.twitter.com/FsBfxZhQZy— 🔴GoonerBlogg⚪ (@Paapii_xx) January 23, 2026
GOL BONNY
Inter genuinely have the best striker depth in Europe right now.— Mfalsafa (@mfalsafa_) January 23, 2026
All 4 of our strikers go for €50m easily in the mercato.
Filthy filthy footwork and finish from Bonny.
Very happy to see him fix the consistency ball-striking issues he had at Parma.
pic.twitter.com/fQElN0CbMT
GOL MKHITARYAN
Another one for inter— RAWSHIELD (@Rashnaking) January 23, 2026
H. Mkhitaryan
Inter 6-2 Pisa pic.twitter.com/i9SicdSAEP