23 Gennaio 2026

HIGHLIGHTS Inter-Pisa 6-2: gol e spettacolo a San Siro

Le azioni salienti della vittoria di San Siro

Partita assurda quella di questa sera dell’Inter a San Siro. Sotto di due reti dopo 23 minuti contro il Pisa, complice un pasticcio clamoroso di Sommer in avvio, Chivu ribalta il match con l’ingresso di Dimarco al posto di Luis Henrique al 34′ e riprende in mano la partita con tre reti prima della fine del primo tempo. I nerazzurri poi dilagano nella ripresa fissando il risultato sul 6-2.

Highlights Inter-Pisa 6-2: gol Zielinski, Lautaro, Pio Esposito, Dimarco, Bonny e Mkhitaryan

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Pisa.

GOL ZIELINSKI

GOL LAUTARO

GOL PIO ESPOSITO

GOL DIMARCO

GOL BONNY

GOL MKHITARYAN

Antonio Siragusano

Antonio Siragusano, classe 1995, fa parte della redazione di Passione Inter dal 2017, di cui ne è responsabile editoriale dal 2024. Laureato in Editoria, Culture della Comunicazione e della Moda, dal 2021 è iscritto all’Ordine dei Giornalisti. Appassionato di telecronache e calciomercato, scrive di Inter da quasi dieci anni.