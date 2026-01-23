HIGHLIGHTS Inter-Pisa 6-2: gol e spettacolo a San Siro

Partita assurda quella di questa sera dell’Inter a San Siro. Sotto di due reti dopo 23 minuti contro il Pisa, complice un pasticcio clamoroso di Sommer in avvio, Chivu ribalta il match con l’ingresso di Dimarco al posto di Luis Henrique al 34′ e riprende in mano la partita con tre reti prima della fine del primo tempo. I nerazzurri poi dilagano nella ripresa fissando il risultato sul 6-2.

Highlights Inter-Pisa 6-2: gol Zielinski, Lautaro, Pio Esposito, Dimarco, Bonny e Mkhitaryan

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Pisa.

GOL ZIELINSKI

GOL LAUTARO

Well that was quick! 👀



Inter comeback in 2 minutes! Lautaro Martinez converts his effort.



🇮🇹 Inter 2-2 Pisa pic.twitter.com/sACdmDXJgD — 🔴GoonerBlogg⚪ (@Paapii_xx) January 23, 2026

GOL PIO ESPOSITO

Now thats how you make a COMEBACK!!



Francesco Pio Esposito makes it three. Inter comeback !!!



🇮🇹 Inter 3-2 Pisa pic.twitter.com/rSzeMgdcgX — 🔴GoonerBlogg⚪ (@Paapii_xx) January 23, 2026

GOL DIMARCO

Inter are out here reminding fans WHO they are!!



From 2 Nil down to now 4-2. 🫡



It's in the back of the net and Federico Dimarco gets on the scoresheet!



🇮🇹 Inter 4-2 Pisa pic.twitter.com/FsBfxZhQZy January 23, 2026

GOL BONNY

Inter genuinely have the best striker depth in Europe right now.



All 4 of our strikers go for €50m easily in the mercato.



Filthy filthy footwork and finish from Bonny.



Very happy to see him fix the consistency ball-striking issues he had at Parma.



pic.twitter.com/fQElN0CbMT — Mfalsafa (@mfalsafa_) January 23, 2026

GOL MKHITARYAN