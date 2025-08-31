HIGHLIGHTS Inter-Udinese 1-2: il gol di Dumfries non basta
Guarda le immagini salienti della gara
Highlights Inter-Udinese 1-2: gol Dumfries
Inter-Udinese finisce 1-2. A San Siro, i nerazzurri incassano la prima sconfitta stagionale, facendosi rimontare nel primo tempo. Nella 2a giornata di Serie A, i friulani vincono con le reti di Davis e Atta, dopo il gol iniziale di Dumfries.
Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Udinese:
GOL 1-0 DUMFRIES
الإنتر يسجل هدفه الأول عبر تسديدة دومفريس الأرضية المحكمة— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) August 31, 2025
Inter score their first goal with Dumfries’ precise low shot#SerieA #Dumfries #Intermilan #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/K4u6zqKuuP
GOL 1-1 DAVIS (R)
ديفيس يحرز هدف التعادل من نقطة الجزاء لأودينيزي— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) August 31, 2025
Davis scores from the spot for Udinese#SerieA #Davis #Udinese #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/Sq20Rrs2uB
GOL 2-1 ATTA
عطا يهز شباك إنتر بتسديدة صاروخية من خارج المنطقة— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) August 31, 2025
Atta stuns Inter with rocket from distance#SerieA #Atta #Udinese #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/yToOficUCK