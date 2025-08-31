HIGHLIGHTS Inter-Udinese 1-2: il gol di Dumfries non basta

Inter-Udinese finisce 1-2. A San Siro, i nerazzurri incassano la prima sconfitta stagionale, facendosi rimontare nel primo tempo. Nella 2a giornata di Serie A, i friulani vincono con le reti di Davis e Atta, dopo il gol iniziale di Dumfries.

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Udinese:

GOL 1-0 DUMFRIES

الإنتر يسجل هدفه الأول عبر تسديدة دومفريس الأرضية المحكمة



