HIGHLIGHTS Juventus-Inter 4-3: Calhanoglu e Thuram non bastano
Highlights Juventus-Inter 4-3: doppietta Calhanoglu e gol Thuram
Juventus-Inter finisce 4-3. All’Allianz Stadium, i nerazzurri incassano la seconda sconfitta consecutiva. Nella 3a giornata di campionato, succede di tutto con la doppietta di Calhanoglu e la rete di Thuram nelle file nerazzurre che non bastano.
Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Juventus-Inter:
GOL 1-0 KELLY
لويد كيلي يسجل بيسراه بعد ركنية من بريمير— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) September 13, 2025
Lloyd Kelly scores left-footed after Bremer’s corner assist#SerieA #LloydKelly #Juventus #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/RF2HfsxmjT
GOL 1-1 CALHANOGLU
تشالهان أوغلو يسجل هدفاً رائعاً من خارج المنطقة— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) September 13, 2025
Çalhanoglu scores a brilliant goal from outside the box#SerieA #Çalhanoglu #InterMilan #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/GIvTaVJv1k
GOL 2-1 YILDIZ
كينان يلديز يسجل بتسديدة يمينية قوية من خارج المنطقة
Kenan Yildiz scores with a powerful strike from outside the box#SerieA #KenanYildiz #Juventus #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/WUOxrUcD01— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) September 13, 2025
GOL 2-2 CALHANOGLU
تشالهان أوغلو يسجل بتسديدة يمينية صاروخية من بعيد— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) September 13, 2025
Çalhanoglu scores again with a thunderous strike from distance#SerieA #Çalhanoglu #InterMilan #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/xIew34wIE0
GOL 3-2 M. THURAM
ماركوس تورام يسجل برأسية متقنة بعد ركنية— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) September 13, 2025
Marcus Thuram scores with a precise header after a corner#SerieA #Thuram #InterMilan #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/Ky8OIWPhJY
GOL 3-3 K. THURAM
كيفرين تورام يهز الشباك برأسية رائعة بعد كرة ثابتة— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) September 13, 2025
Khéphren Thuram finds the net with a fine header after a set piece#SerieA #Thuram #Juventus #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/nnykpD9o7R
GOL 4-3 ADZIC
أدزيتش يحرز هدفاً رائعاً بتسديدة قوية من خارج المنطقة— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) September 13, 2025
Adzic nets a brilliant goal with a powerful strike from outside the box#SerieA #Adzic #Juventus #STARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/9BE4X31RI0