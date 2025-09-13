HIGHLIGHTS Juventus-Inter 4-3: Calhanoglu e Thuram non bastano

Highlights Juventus-Inter 4-3: doppietta Calhanoglu e gol Thuram

Juventus-Inter finisce 4-3. All’Allianz Stadium, i nerazzurri incassano la seconda sconfitta consecutiva. Nella 3a giornata di campionato, succede di tutto con la doppietta di Calhanoglu e la rete di Thuram nelle file nerazzurre che non bastano.

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Juventus-Inter:

GOL 1-0 KELLY

GOL 1-1 CALHANOGLU

تشالهان أوغلو يسجل هدفاً رائعاً من خارج المنطقة



Çalhanoglu scores a brilliant goal from outside the box

GOL 2-1 YILDIZ

كينان يلديز يسجل بتسديدة يمينية قوية من خارج المنطقة



Kenan Yildiz scores with a powerful strike from outside the box

GOL 2-2 CALHANOGLU

تشالهان أوغلو يسجل بتسديدة يمينية صاروخية من بعيد



Çalhanoglu scores again with a thunderous strike from distance

GOL 3-2 M. THURAM

ماركوس تورام يسجل برأسية متقنة بعد ركنية



Marcus Thuram scores with a precise header after a corner

GOL 3-3 K. THURAM

كيفرين تورام يهز الشباك برأسية رائعة بعد كرة ثابتة



Khéphren Thuram finds the net with a fine header after a set piece

GOL 4-3 ADZIC