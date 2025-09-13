13 Settembre 2025

HIGHLIGHTS Juventus-Inter 4-3: Calhanoglu e Thuram non bastano

Guarda le immagini salienti della gara

Secondo gol di Hakan Calhanoglu in Juventus-Inter

Highlights Juventus-Inter 4-3: doppietta Calhanoglu e gol Thuram

Juventus-Inter finisce 4-3. All’Allianz Stadium, i nerazzurri incassano la seconda sconfitta consecutiva. Nella 3a giornata di campionato, succede di tutto con la doppietta di Calhanoglu e la rete di Thuram nelle file nerazzurre che non bastano.

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Juventus-Inter:

GOL 1-0 KELLY

GOL 1-1 CALHANOGLU

GOL 2-1 YILDIZ

GOL 2-2 CALHANOGLU

GOL 3-2 M. THURAM

GOL 3-3 K. THURAM

GOL 4-3 ADZIC

👉🏻 CONTINUA A LEGGERE
Foto autore

Autore:
Enrico Traini

Enrico Traini scrive su Passione Inter dal 2022. Laureato in Lettere Moderne e Semiotica, scrive di sport da quasi 10 anni, con diverse esperienze su varie testate online. Appassionato di calcio e dei suoi aspetti tattici, tifa Inter fin da piccolissimo, quando girava in casa con la maglia di Ronaldo Il Fenomeno.