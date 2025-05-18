Highlights Inter-Lazio 2-2: occasione sprecata
Guarda le immagini salienti della gara
Highlights Inter-Lazio 2-2: gol Bisseck e Dumries
Inter-Lazio finisce 2-2. I nerazzurri sprecano un’occasione clamorosa nella 37a giornata di Serie A, non approfittando del pareggio del Napoli. A San Siro, Pedro rimonta due volte nel secondo tempo le reti di Bisseck e Dumfries.
Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Lazio.
GOL 1-0 BISSECK
Yann Bisseck scores for Inter Milan with a left-footed shot from the center of the box after a corner. Inter leads 1-0 against Lazio🔥🙌— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 18, 2025
Video Courtesy : Serie A#SerieA #YannBisseck #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/Q5fKtuKDvb
GOL 1-1 PEDRO
Pedro levels the score for Lazio with a powerful right-footed shot from the center of the box. Inter Milan 1, Lazio 1 – what a moment! 🤩😍— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 18, 2025
Video Courtesy : Serie A#SerieA #Pedro #Lazio pic.twitter.com/iDV64zaMWg
GOL 2-1 DUMFRIES
Denzel Dumfries heads home from the left side of the six-yard box following a set piece, giving Inter Milan a 2-1 lead over Lazio 😍
Video Courtesy : Serie A#SerieA #denzeldumfries #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/sNN2CNl2aM— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 18, 2025
GOL 2-2 PEDRO
Pedro calmly converts the penalty with a precise right-footed shot, leveling the score at 2-2 for Lazio against Inter Milan. The tension rises! 🔥— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 18, 2025
Video Courtesy : Serie A#SerieA #Pedro #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/7bPPwzTtFm