18 Maggio 2025

Highlights Inter-Lazio 2-2: occasione sprecata

Guarda le immagini salienti della gara

Highlights Inter-Lazio 2-2: gol Bisseck e Dumries

Inter-Lazio finisce 2-2. I nerazzurri sprecano un’occasione clamorosa nella 37a giornata di Serie A, non approfittando del pareggio del Napoli. A San Siro, Pedro rimonta due volte nel secondo tempo le reti di Bisseck e Dumfries.

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Lazio.

GOL 1-0 BISSECK

GOL 1-1 PEDRO

GOL 2-1 DUMFRIES

GOL 2-2 PEDRO

Enrico Traini

Enrico Traini scrive su Passione Inter dal 2022. Laureato in Lettere Moderne e Semiotica, scrive di sport da quasi 10 anni, con diverse esperienze su varie testate online. Appassionato di calcio e dei suoi aspetti tattici, tifa Inter fin da piccolissimo, quando girava in casa con la maglia di Ronaldo Il Fenomeno.