Highlights Inter-Lazio 2-2: occasione sprecata

Highlights Inter-Lazio 2-2: gol Bisseck e Dumries

Inter-Lazio finisce 2-2. I nerazzurri sprecano un’occasione clamorosa nella 37a giornata di Serie A, non approfittando del pareggio del Napoli. A San Siro, Pedro rimonta due volte nel secondo tempo le reti di Bisseck e Dumfries.

Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Inter-Lazio.

GOL 1-0 BISSECK

Yann Bisseck scores for Inter Milan with a left-footed shot from the center of the box after a corner. Inter leads 1-0 against Lazio🔥🙌



GOL 1-1 PEDRO

Pedro levels the score for Lazio with a powerful right-footed shot from the center of the box. Inter Milan 1, Lazio 1 – what a moment! 🤩😍



GOL 2-1 DUMFRIES

Denzel Dumfries heads home from the left side of the six-yard box following a set piece, giving Inter Milan a 2-1 lead over Lazio 😍



GOL 2-2 PEDRO