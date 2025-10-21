21 Ottobre 2025

HIGHLIGHTS Union SG-Inter 0-4: che perla di Lautaro

Guarda le azioni salienti della partita di Champions League

Continua la marcia perfetta dell’Inter in Champions League che vince anche la terza partita in Europa in questa stagione. I nerazzurri di Chivu vincono con un netto 0-4 sul campo dell’Union Saint Gilloise grazie alle reti di Dumfries e Lautaro Martinez nel primo tempo e poi Calhanoglu e Pio Esposito nella ripresa.

Di seguito il video degli highlights di Union SG-Inter 0-4 per la 3^ giornata di Champions League:

GOL DUMFRIES 0-1

GOL LAUTARO 0-2

GOL RIGORE CALHANOGLU 0-3

GOL PIO ESPOSITO 0-4

Foto autore

Autore:
Federico De Milano

Federico De Milano, classe 1998, si è appassionato al calcio e si è avvicinato all'Inter grazie alle giocate di Adriano, suo primo idolo d'infanzia. Laureato in Comunicazione e iscritto all’Ordine dei Giornalisti dal 2023, scrive su Passione Inter dal 2024 e segue con interesse la cronaca delle partite, delle competizioni nazionali e continentali; interessato anche al calciomercato.