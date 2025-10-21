21 Ottobre 2025
HIGHLIGHTS Union SG-Inter 0-4: che perla di Lautaro
Guarda le azioni salienti della partita di Champions League
Continua la marcia perfetta dell’Inter in Champions League che vince anche la terza partita in Europa in questa stagione. I nerazzurri di Chivu vincono con un netto 0-4 sul campo dell’Union Saint Gilloise grazie alle reti di Dumfries e Lautaro Martinez nel primo tempo e poi Calhanoglu e Pio Esposito nella ripresa.
Di seguito il video degli highlights di Union SG-Inter 0-4 per la 3^ giornata di Champions League:
GOL DUMFRIES 0-1
Dumfries scores for Inter pic.twitter.com/bb7JvZV70U— Zu Posts Sports (@Zu_postssports) October 21, 2025
GOL LAUTARO 0-2
Lautaro Martínez GOAL! The captain doubles the lead in Brussels! 🇦🇷⚽️⚫️🔵— Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) October 21, 2025
pic.twitter.com/GP2JkFwShl
GOL RIGORE CALHANOGLU 0-3
Hakan Çalhanoğlu GOAL! Strong penalty to make it 3-0! 🇹🇷⚽️⚫️🔵— Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) October 21, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Br0TeviWGF
GOL PIO ESPOSITO 0-4
