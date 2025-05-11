Highlights Torino-Inter 0-2: gol Zalewski e Asllani
Guarda le immagini salienti della gara
Highlights Torino-Inter: gol Zalewski e Asllani
Torino-Inter finisce 0-2, con i nerazzurri che trovano la seconda vittoria consecutiva in campionato. Allo stadio Olimpico “Grande Torino”, nella 36a giornata di Serie A, la decidono le reti di Zalewski e Asllani, su calcio di rigore.
Rivivi la gara con gli highlights e leggi le pagelle di Torino-Inter.
GOL 0-1 ZALEWSKI
Nicola Zalewski opens the scoring for Inter! ⚽️ A stunning right-footed shot from outside the box gives Inter Milan a 1-0 lead over Torino early in the match. 🔥🇵🇱— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 11, 2025
Video Courtesy: Serie A#SerieA #NicolaZalewski #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/6NSV0y8gSH
GOL 0-2 ASLLANI
Kristjan Asllani doubles Inter Milan’s lead! ⚽️ Calmly converts a penalty with a precise right-footed shot, putting Inter 2-0 up against Torino and boosting their control in the Serie A clash. 🔥🔵⚫️— STARZPLAY | ستارزبلاي (@STARZPlayArabia) May 11, 2025
Video Courtesy: Serie A#SerieA #KristjanAsllani #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/CRVLFcmdDU